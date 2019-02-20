You can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S10 in Malaysia from Feb 22

The Galaxy S10 will be announced at 3am on February 21, 2019 Malaysian time. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — If you want to be among the first in Malaysia to get the latest Samsung Galaxy S10, you can place your pre-order in less than 48 hours. Maxis has started teasing the upcoming flagship smartphone where you can get it on a postpaid contract.

According to Maxis’ website, pre-orders will start at 10am Malaysian time on Friday, February 22, 2019. If you don’t have a Maxis Online ID, you can register now for a smoother pre-order experience on their online store.

Maxis hasn’t reveal its Galaxy S10 contract pricing and you can expect them to offer the device with a 24-month contract on its MaxisONE postpaid plans. Similar to the Galaxy S9, Maxis is likely to offer both standard contract as well as an instalment option with their Zerolution 360 programme.

In terms of pricing, we predict the Galaxy S10 could be priced around RM3,200-RM3,400 while the Galaxy S10+ is priced at around RM3,600-RM3,800 for the base 128GB storage model. For the cheaper Galaxy S10e, we are expecting it to be priced around RM2,500-RM2,700. — SoyaCincau