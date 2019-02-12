'The Division 2' to hold open beta before launch (VIDEO)

Set in an overgrown Washington DC, Tom Clancy's ‘The Division 2' switches locations from the wintry New York of its predecessor. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 12 ― Highly anticipated team action game The Division 2 has just finished its closed beta test for pre-order customers, and it looks like a more open trial is on its way after that, per developer comments.

An open beta is coming to The Division 2, according to an official developer stream.

Discussing a snagging issue present in the pre-release game, Ubisoft Massive reps said “we're going to fix that in the open beta.”

The comment confirms plans to open up The Division 2 to those who do not have active pre-orders prior to release.

Such a schedule follows the general pattern laid down by 2016 predecessor The Division, whose closed beta ran over a handful of days late on in January, with an open beta following three weeks later and two weeks prior to launch.

If Ubisoft continues to use the same template as The Division, we can expect open access to The Division 2 at the end of February or thereabouts, as the full game releases across PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in just over a month's time, on March 15, 2019.

Between now and then, expect new, free Battle Royale contender Apex Legends to continue embedding itself in the gaming landscape, while Metro Exodus, Crackdown 3 and Ubisoft labelmate Far Cry New Dawn all release this week, on February 15; Apex Legends’ fellow Electronic Arts release Anthem then has its launch on February 22, and single-player action adventure Devil May Cry 5 leaps into stores from March 8. ― AFP-Relaxnews