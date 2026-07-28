KOTA KINABALU, July 28 — Sabah athletes who strike gold at next month’s 22nd Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Selangor will each receive a RM10,000 cash incentive from the state government.

Silver and bronze medallists will take home RM3,000 and RM2,000 each, said Sabah Youth, Sports and Creative Economy Minister Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan.

“Therefore, we hope everyone will go all out to earn the RM10,000 incentive from the Sabah government by winning gold for the state contingent.

“I have high expectations for all officials and athletes to deliver their best performance, show high discipline and patriotic spirit, and uphold Sabah’s good name,” he told reporters after chairing the state contingent’s final preparation meeting for Sukma and Para Sukma here today.

Sabah is aiming for 40 gold medals at the biennial Games from Aug 15 to 24. They hope to better their record haul of 33 golds set in Perak in 2018.

Preparations began after last October’s Sabah Games (SAGA). The Sabah State Sports Council shortlisted athletes for training and competition at home and abroad.

“We finalised the shortlist this month. Based on comparisons with past achievements, Insya-Allah, we believe we can reach the 40-gold target with the young athletes we have,” he said.

Sabah will field 744 athletes comprising 385 men and 359 women across 36 of the 37 sports at Sukma.

For Para Sukma from Sept 5 to 11, Sabah will compete in all 10 sports, sending 154 athletes and 117 officials, with a target of 66 gold medals.

He added that the same financial incentive structure would apply to Para Sukma athletes who win gold, silver, and bronze medals at the Games. — Bernama