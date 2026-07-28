GLASGOW, July 28 — National weightlifter Muhammad Hafizuddin Roslin delivered Malaysia’s fourth gold medal at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games after emerging champion in the men’s 88 kilogrammes (kg) category at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) Armadillo here, today.

The victory marked a memorable Commonwealth Games debut for the 22-year-old Perlis-born athlete who secured the title with a total lift of 345kg, comprising 162kg in the snatch and 183kg in the clean and jerk, with the latter two marks setting new Games records.

The 2024 Malaysia Games (Sukma) men’s 81kg champion finished ahead of silver medallist Cameron David McTaggart of New Zealand who registered a total lift of 338kg while Angus Doig of Scotland claimed bronze with 309kg.

Weightlifting has now delivered all four of Malaysia’s gold medals in Glasgow along with a bronze through Irene Jane Henry in the women’s 48kg category.

Earlier, Mohamad Aniq Kasdan captured the men’s 60kg title, followed by Muhamad Aznil Bidin (men’s 65kg) and Muhammad Erry Hidayat in the men’s 79kg category.

Muhammad Hafizuddin’s triumph further strengthened Malaysia’s medal haul as the contingent continues its campaign with several medal prospects still in action. — Bernama