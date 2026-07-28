ALOR SETAR, July 28 — Kedah are targeting 24 gold medals at this year’s Selangor Malaysia Games (Sukma), which will be held from August 15-24.

State Consumerism, Cost of Living, Youth, and Sport Committee chairman Muhammad Radhi Mat Din described the target as realistic, especially since the state contingent has been undergoing thorough preparations since the end of Sarawak Sukma in 2024.

“Overall, we are targeting 88 medals… for gold, our target is 24, but that forecast could increase. Among the sports targeted to deliver the gold medals are sailing and cycling.

“A total of 685 athletes and officials will head for the Selangor Sukma,” he told reporters during the flag handover ceremony to the Kedah contingent in conjunction with the Selangor Sukma here today.

He said that rewards would be offered to medallists at the Games, similar to previous editions, adding that Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor had announced that there could possibly be additional rewards, although this has yet to be finalised.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Radhi said the state government is considering giving a reward to weightlifting ace Muhamad Aznil Bidin, who secured his third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal after winning the men’s 65kg category at the Glasgow 2026 edition on Sunday (July 26).

“There will be something (a reward) for the Kedah-born athlete... We are proud of his achievement. Although he has had limited involvement with the state, winning gold three times in a row is no easy feat. We are indeed proud and there will be a reward for our (Kedah) athletes, especially for success at the international level,” he said.

The 32-year-old’s achievement made him the first Malaysian athlete to win three straight Commonwealth Games gold medals, having emerged champion in the 62kg category at Gold Coast 2018 and in the 61kg category at Birmingham 2022. — Bernama