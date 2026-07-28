GLASGOW, July 28 — National lawn bowls pair Aleena Ahmad Nawawi and Syafiqa Haidar Afif Abdul Rahman won the silver medal in the women’s pairs event at the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games today.

In the gold medal match at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) here, Aleena and Syafiqa suffered a narrow 0.5-1.5 defeat to England’s Amy Pharaoh and Sian Honnor, settling for silver.

The achievement marks Malaysia’s second medal in the women’s pairs event in Commonwealth Games history after Emma Firyana Saroji and Siti Zalina Ahmad won gold at the 2018 Gold Coast edition.

The silver medal is also the national lawn bowls team’s first medal at the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Malaysia’s contingent has so far won four gold medals, all from weightlifting, namely through Mohamad Aniq Kasdan in the men’s 60-kilogramme (kg) event, Muhamad Aznil Bidin (men’s 65kg), Muhammad Erry Hidayat (men’s 79kg) and Muhammad Hafizuddin Roslin (men’s 88kg). — Bernama