KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — From the Barcelona shakedown to the Bahrain pre-season tests, the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One (F1) Team showed promising signs, translating preparation into a dominant one-two finish at the opening race of the 2026 season in Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne and carrying that momentum into the subsequent race in Shanghai, China

The Silver Arrows was reportedly racking up more mileage, around 1,200 laps than other rivals during the testing in Barcelona in January and Bahrain last month.

This intensive testing programme comes amid updated FIA Formula One regulations for the 2026 season, which introduce revised aerodynamic parameters, greater electrification within the power unit, and stricter efficiency requirements aimed at improving sustainability and on-track competitiveness.

The regulatory reset has compelled teams to undertake more extensive data-gathering and validation runs to optimise car performance, reliability and energy deployment strategies ahead of the season opener.

Yet, lead driver George Russell reminded that testing form counts for little once the lights go out in Albert Park Circuit.

“I think we’ve definitely got the potential to fight for a great result. The three tests that we have done between Barcelona and then the two in Bahrain, the car was performing very, very well.

“But there are some reliability concerns that we have to overcome because to win the race, first you have to finish,” he said in a media roundtable with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, here, recently, ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

The 28-year-old Briton also embraced the shift toward a more compact design of the car in the new season, admitting that the previous generation of F1 cars had become ‘too big’ and felt heavy ‘like a bus’ in the corners.

“Being lighter, I think, is great and I really hope in the years to come we can continue to reduce the weight because this is Formula One and the cars need and want to be as light as possible,” he said.

The new 2026 regulations stipulate, among others, that the new cars must be 20 centimetres (cm) shorter, 10cm narrower and around 30 kilogrammes lighter, with a shortened wheelbase that makes them more nimble and more responsive through corners.

In the meantime, second driver Kimi Antonelli said the Mercedes is in a favourable position, but admitted many questions remain unanswered until qualifying session in Melbourne.

“We had a few issues, but I’m sure the team is doing what they can to make sure we’re all set for the 2026 season and that we’re in the best position to then fight for a win,” he said.

Entering his sophomore year, the 19-year-old said he is prepared to hit the ground running and will focus on maximising performance race by race.

Meanwhile, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team chief communications officer Bradley Lord said that the team cannot take anything for granted despite their high mileage in testing and win recently.

Unlike testing, Lord cautioned that limited hours of a race weekend leave no room for error, making reliability and diligent management of the new power units as the team’s primary challenge in the opening rounds.

Last season, Mercedes emerged as the second-best in the world constructors’ championship with 469 points behind the champions McLaren (833 points).

Russell, on the other hand, finished fourth in the world drivers’ championship standings with 319 points while Antonelli capped off his debut season in seventh spot (150 points). — Bernama