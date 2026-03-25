KOTA BHARU, March 25 — A forest fire covering approximately four hectares in Kampung Lati here was successfully brought under control by the Fire and Rescue Department without any loss of life yesterday afternoon.

Tunjong Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) operations commander Azhar Mohamed said the department received an emergency call at 3.20 pm before personnel arrived at the scene with assistance from a water tanker from the Rantau Panjang BBP.

“A total of eight personnel were involved in the firefighting operation, with six from the Tunjong BBP and two from Rantau Panjang. The fire was brought under control at about 5 pm before operations were fully concluded at 8 pm,” he said when contacted by reporters last night.

According to Azhar, the fire involved forested and bush areas, but swift action by firefighters prevented it from spreading to nearby residential areas.

“The Fire and Rescue Department managed to save several houses located near the fire from being affected.

“The cause of the incident is still under investigation, while hot and dry weather is believed to have contributed to the rapid spread of the fire,” he said.

He also advised the public not to carry out open burning, as hot weather conditions could increase the risk of fires, especially in forest and plantation areas. — Bernama