BANGKOK, Dec 14 — Fast rising national sprint talent Danish Iftikhar Muhammad Roslee bagged a bronze medal in the men’s 200 metres final at the 33rd SEA Games last night, marking another podium finish in his debut.

Sweeter still, his time of 20.73 seconds broke the national record of 20.77 seconds (s), which Russel Taib set at the 2019 Queensland Track Classic in Australia.

Competing at the Suphachalasai National Stadium, Danish ran an impressive race, finishing just 0.01 seconds behind Singapore’s Marc Brian Louis, who took silver with a time of 20.72s.

Home favourite Puripol Boonson claimed gold with a time of 20.07s, breaking his own Games record of 20.37s set at the 2021 edition in Vietnam.

When met by reporters after the final, Danish was thankful for his achievement and vowed to continue improving to the highest level.

“I never expected to break the record, but thankfully I did, and it’s now my new PB (personal best). I am truly grateful for this achievement, getting on the podium (for the second time) in my SEA Games debut.

“In today’s race, I followed my parents’ advice to invoke blessings frequently, remember Allah, and focus on myself, because in truth, I was competing with myself to be the best,” said the 18-year-old Johor-born athlete.

On racing against Puripol three times at the games, including the heats and the 100m final, the Malaysia Games (Sukma) 2024 sprint king called it a valuable experience for his career.

“If I am blessed after this, I’ll try to give Puripol even stronger competition and do my best to reach a higher level,” he said.

Danish Iftikhar also won bronze in the 100m sprint on Thursday.

Meanwhile, National women’s sprinter Nur Afrina Batrisyia Mohamad Rizal finished seventh in the women’s 200m final with a time of 24.52 seconds.

Singapore’s Veronica Shanti Pereira won gold in 23.05s, Vietnam’s Le Thi Cam Tu took silver with 23.14s and the Philippines’ Zion Rose Nelson earned bronze in 23.50s. — Bernama