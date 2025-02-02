ISKANDAR PUTERI, Feb 2 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) coach Hector Bidoglio is not thinking too much about the opponent in the Malaysia Cup Final as the team always give their best in every game.

The Southern Tigers look likely to lift the Malaysia Cup for a fifth time after beating Terengganu FC on 6-1 aggregate at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here yesterday.

They will meet the winner of the Sri Pahang FC-Sabah FC semi-final return-leg clash at the Temerloh Municipal Council Stadium today.

Bidoglio said the team needed to focus on themselves and continue growing.

“We must be a possession team, we need to improve our dynamics, our intensity.

“Previously we knew that the semi-finals are always difficult but the performance of the team at the semi-final was very good and we need to continue growing,” he said at the Malaysia Cup semi-final second leg post-match press conference yesterday.

He added that as a big team, JDT needed to be ready to play against any team in the final of the Malaysia Cup.

Meanwhile, Terengganu FC (TFC) head coach Badrul Afzan Razali was proud of the commitment of his players who were able to compete against powerhouse JDT despite losing 1-2 in their second leg Malaysia Cup semi-final match.

“We know it’s difficult to play at JDT’s stadium, plus we were 0-4 behind, but I express my satisfaction to the players who showed great fighting spirit in the first and second half of the game.

“Although we managed to tie 1-1 in the second half, but in the last minute of the game we lost our concentration and opened up space for the JDT players to score a goal which was their winning goal. It’s painful because we expected the match to end in a draw,” he said.

In the action, JDT opened scoring in the 31st minute thanks to Heberty Fernandes’ goal but TFC came back to equalise with Ismaheel Akidane finding the net in the 49th minute and just when the Turtles seemed headed for a draw,

Heberty destroyed the East Coast club’s dreams after scoring the winning goal for JDT in the 92nd minute of extra time. — Bernama