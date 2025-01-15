MELBOURNE, Jan 15 — Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka battled through serving woes today to make the Australian Open third round, but it was a less-than-convincing display by the world number one.

The Belarusian dropped serve three times and faced 11 break points before overcoming Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro on Rod Laver Arena 6-3, 7-5, rattling off the last five games in a row.

It was her 16th consecutive victory on Melbourne’s centre court after back-to-back titles and a first round win over 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens.

Next up is Denmark’s 42nd-ranked Clara Tauson, who faces a daunting task given the 26-year-old’s record on the blue hardcourts.

Overall, Sabalenka is 16-2 on Rod Laver Arena with her only losses against Serena Williams in 2021 and Ashleigh Barty in 2018.

“She played incredible tennis today and it was really tough one. I expected this tennis from her, I’m really glad I was able to win this match,” she said.

“In the second set, honestly, I wasn’t rushing too much. After 5-2 I thought, ‘okay whatever, we’ll leave this set and move on’.

“But I was able to turn it around and super happy to win in straight sets against someone like her who really makes you work for every point.”

Bouzas had some pedigree, beating then reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova at the All England Club last year, while steadily climbing the rankings to her current 54.

Both players’ radars were off in a seesawing opening set, with five service breaks, two against the top seed.

Sabalenka eventually reduced the error count to hold for 5-2 then again to take the set in a shaky 44 minutes.

The service wobbles returned in the second set and a wayward forehand gave Bouzas a break to move 3-1 ahead, then she held with an ace to turn the tables.

The Spaniard served for the set at 5-3, but Sabalenka dug herself out of a hole to break back when the 22-year-old netted a backhand.

Bouzas Maneiro had run out of gas, broken again before the Belarusian served out for the match.

Sabalenka is hunting down a rare hat-trick of consecutive Australian Open wins, a feat last achieved 26 years ago by Martina Hingis and only matched by four other women in history. — AFP