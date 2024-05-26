KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — National mixed doubles coach Nova Widianto is committed to producing more players from the category under Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) to boost competition in the country’s badminton industry.

The two-time world champion from Indonesia admitted that Malaysia needs several other doubles to ensure there is continuity from Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei who is currently the only national mixed doubles to stand out under the parent body.

In fact, Tang Jie-Ee Wei has qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games which will open from July 26 to August 11.

“We have to be honest, there aren’t many female (players) in Malaysia, but I think there will be players for two or three pairs. Senior (athletes) should also not retire immediately so that Malaysia has many good pairs.

“It is true that I have my own target (and) if possible after this, the mixed doubles sector can become the focus in Malaysia, after all it has been there since the beginning. Chan Peng Soon (and Goh Liu Ying) also won silver at the 2016 Olympics, hope we continue or do better,” he told reporters here recently.

Nova said this when asked to comment on the hopes of national badminton legend, Peng Soon, who hung up his ‘racquet’ on Wednesday (May 22) for BAM to focus more on mixed doubles in an effort to raise the status of the category.

The 47-year-old coach, however, said there is no problem if young players are placed in two categories, for example Yap Roy King who plays in the mixed category with Valerie Siow and the men’s category with Wan Arif Wan Junaidi.

“No problem (playing two categories) they are not permanent. Maybe one reaches the semi-finals while the other first round. If you say that you are tired, you don’t feel good yet (and for) the experience will feel good later when you are a senior, you can be like Tang Jie-Ee Wei,” he said.

Earlier, Peng Soon left BAM in 2019 and continued his career as a professional mixed doubles player with his partner, Goh Liu Ying.

They managed to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games stage, their third appearance after successfully winning a silver medal at the games in Brazil in 2016, apart from their debut in 2012.

However, Peng Soon and Liu Ying decided to separate in 2021 which saw him team up with Yee See in 2022, and once won the Kuala Lumpur Masters title in 2023.

On Wednesday, Peng Soon and Yee See lost 10-21, 6-21 to Cheng Xing-Li Qian from China in the first round of the Malaysian Masters 2024 at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil. — Bernama