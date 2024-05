BARCELONA, May 26 — Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia won the Catalunya Grand Prix today to close the gap on championship leader and Pramac Racing rider Jorge Martin who finished second.

Gresini Ducati’s Marc Marquez repeated his heroics from yesterday’s sprint when he finished third after starting 14th on the grid, keeping polesitter Aleix Espargaro at bay until the chequered flag. — Reuters

Advertisement