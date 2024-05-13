KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — The allograft procedure with skin grafts to repair the fourth-degree burns the Harimau Malaya and Selangor FC winger Mohamad Faisal Halim suffered when he was splashed with acid recently has shown a positive reaction.

Selangor FC Board of Directors member Datuk Seri Shahril Mokhtar described the skin grafts, imported from overseas to be used for the procedure on Thursday (May 9), as being compatible.

“So far, I see that Faisal’s condition is improving, and the skin allograft procedure can also be said to be a success, with no issues,” he said when contacted today, adding that he visited the 26-year-old footballer yesterday.

On May 5, Faisal Halim suffered fourth-degree burns after being splashed with acid at a shopping mall in Petaling Jaya.

Advertisement

The player, who won the Best Goal Award at the 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar last January, is expected to be sidelined for at least five or six months, missing out on two matches in the second round of the World Cup 2026/Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers against Kyrgyzstan and Taiwan next month.

The incident was the second tragic event affecting a national player after Terengganu FC loan player Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid was injured on the head and leg after being attacked by two robbers at his residential area in Kuala Terengganu last Thursday.

The attacks on national football players then took a new turn as Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) player Safiq Rahim came under attack by two men on a motorcycle who smashed the rear window of his car with a hammer in Johor Bahru on Tuesday (May 7). — Bernama

Advertisement