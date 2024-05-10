KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — National women’s squash ace S. Sivasangari lived up to expectations by storming into the second round of the 2024 PSA World Championships in Cairo, Egypt today.

Still basking from her London Squash Classic triumph last month, the Kedah-born Sivasangari had no problems brushing aside Latvia’s Ineta Hopton 11-6, 11-8, 11-8 in the opening round of the world meet.

Sivasangari’s second-round opponent will be either Canadian Nicole Bunyan or American Caroline Fouts, who will meet in a first-round clash later today.

There was no such luck for Malaysia’s Noor Ainaa Amani Ampandi when she fell 12-10, 7-11, 10-12, 7-11 to Marie Stephan of France.

In the men’s category, Ng Eain Yow downed France’s Baptiste Masotti 11-9, 11-8, 11-5 to set up a second-round clash against Japan’s Ryunosuke Tsukue, who ousted American Spencer Lovejoy 11-5, 11-4, 11-7 in the first round. — Bernama

