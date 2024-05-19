KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — The Communications Ministry will introduce the ‘1 Rumah 1 Jalur Gemilang’ initiative to enliven the National Month celebration this year.

Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the effort to fly the national flag should begin at home, as it is the safest place for families to live.

He said this was important because the Jalur Gemilang is a symbol of Malaysia’s independence and unity, flown at every moment of success achieved around the world.

“The practice of flying the Jalur Gemilang, especially during the National Month, needs to be continuously intensified.

“I also would like to remind everyone to ensure that the Jalur Gemilang displayed is in perfect condition — flags are not torn, worn out or faded — as it reflects our image as responsible citizens who love the nation,” he said in his speech when launching the ‘Ekspresi Bulan Kebangsaan’ here today. — Bernama

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil officiates the launch of the ‘Ekspresi Bulan Kebangsaan 2024’ at Kuala Lumpur Sentral Station May 19, 2024. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

