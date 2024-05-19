KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Malaysia’s tower running champion, Soh Wai Ching proved to be unbeatable as he dominated the men’s open category of the Naza Tower Run 2024 here today.

The world’s number one tower runner was in a class of his own from the start, successfully conquering the 49-story tower with the fastest time of five minutes and 16 seconds.

Wai Ching left his nearest challenger, Muhammad Hazim Zuhairi Azahari, in second place with a time of 6:02s, while Wong Chin Chun came in third with a time of 6:45s in the inaugural edition of the race.

“Although this is the first time the race was held, it went well in terms of stair conditions, with handrails on both sides and air conditioning. This will encourage more runners to participate in future editions,” he said in a statement today.

The 29-year-old said today’s victory was his eleventh this year, and he will compete in Poland and Germany next week as part of his goal to win 30 titles throughout 2024.

In the women’s open category, Singapore’s Serene Cheong emerged victorious with a time of 7:16s, denying the challenge of two local runners who took second and third places, Michele Tan (7:42s) and Teo Sze Hui (8:04s), respectively.

The race attracted 200 participants, including representatives from 15 countries, among them Singapore, Austria, Kenya, Switzerland, Pakistan, Nepal and Brunei. — Bernama

