MADRID, May 5 — Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said his “spectacular” team deserved to win La Liga after their 3-0 win over Cadiz on Saturday took them to the verge of the title.

Los Blancos will win the trophy for a record-extending 36th time if Barcelona fail to beat Girona later Saturday, with Madrid just a point away from sealing their triumph.

“We will have to wait but we’ve had a spectacular Liga campaign,” Ancelotti told reporters.

“We’ve made few errors and the advantage is deserved.”

Advertisement

Madrid’s comfortable win over Cadiz sent them 14 points clear of last season’s champions Barcelona.

Los Blancos have lost just one of their 34 matches in the top flight this season, conceding only 22 goals, giving them the division’s best defence.

“When we started to defend well we improved,” said Ancelotti, who was pleased to see Thibaut Courtois return in goal.

Advertisement

The Belgian stopper has been out for the whole season with a knee injury but kept a clean sheet against Cadiz in his first match of the campaign.

“(He) is a very important player for us... Courtois came back very well, you can see he’s in good shape,” Ancelotti told Real Madrid TV.

Madrid face Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the Champions League, as they bid to secure a special double.

Los Blancos drew the semi-final first leg 2-2 in Bavaria and host the German giants on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“We have a great chance to play in another final and there’s no better motivation than that,” added Ancelotti.

“It’s a chance to finish off a season that has already been spectacular.” — AFP