CHENGDU, May 2 ― Fifteen-time champion, China will take on Japan in the semi-finals of the Uber Cup 2024 here, on Saturday.

In today’s quarter-finals tie, China were truly dominant as they outperformed Denmark 3-0 during the last eight actions in the Chengdu High-Tech Sports Zone Centre.

China’s top women’s singles shuttler, Chen Yu Fei got the hosts off to a great start when the world number two saw off world number 21, Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt 21-10, 21-12.

The home side continued their winning momentum in the second game as the world number one women's doubles pair, Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan took 40 minutes to dismiss Alexandra Boje-Maiken Fruergaard 21-12, 21-15.

China’s third singles concluded their fine performance when He Bing Jiao edged Line Christophersen 21-16, 22-20.

In the meantime, Japan, a six-time champion, would have a chance to seek revenge against China after falling 1-3 in the 2020 final in Aarhus, Denmark, as they cruised to the semi-finals after disposing India with a 3-0 victory.

Japan’s main singles and world number 11 Aya Ohori fended off a strong challenge from world Ashmita Chaliha, ranked 53rd, in a closely-fought rubber set duel, 21-10, 20-22, 21-15 to score the first point for her country.

World number four pair Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shida outclassed Priya Konjengbam-Shruti Mishra 21-8, 21-9 to widen the lead while their third singles, Nozomi Okuhara confirmed Japan’s winning point with a straight-set victory over Isharani Baruah 21-15, 21-12. ― Bernama