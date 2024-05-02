KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Air passenger traffic increased by 16.1 per cent to 22.6 million passengers in the first quarter of this year (Q1 2024), driven by international air traffic and a return to pre-pandemic travel patterns among Malaysians.

International air traffic surged by 39.9 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to 11.9 million passengers, while domestic air passenger traffic eased by 2.3 per cent to 10.7 million passengers, according to the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) in its air passenger and cargo traffic statistics report for Q1 2024.

Mavcom executive chairman Datuk Seri Saripuddin Kasim said the air traffic figures for Q1 2024 is a clear indication that the aviation sector is on a robust path to recovery.

“Airlines have shifted their attention to restoring and adding new international destinations in their networks, and the establishment of the 30-day visa exemptions for tourists from China and India provided a conducive environment for the accelerated return of international air travel.

Advertisement

“At the same time, our commitment to robust consumer protection measures and regulatory oversight remains unwavering, underscoring the industry’s pivotal role in fostering connections and driving economic sustainability,” he said in a statement today.

The industry’s recovery from the aftermath of the pandemic remains on an upward trajectory at 85.5 per cent of 2019 levels, with international air traffic recovery at 89.3 per cent and domestic at 81.7 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

For the first time since the pandemic, the share of international air traffic exceeded domestic air traffic, reflecting a robust recovery in international routes and frequencies as well as a shift back to international travel as global tourism recovers.

Advertisement

Domestic and international air passenger traffic accounted for 47.5 per cent and 52.5 per cent of total quarterly air passenger traffic, respectively.

Additionally, despite a reduction in air cargo movements in Q1 2024, Malaysia’s air cargo movements have remained above pre-pandemic levels at 100.7 per cent of air cargo movements in Q1 2019.

Meanwhile, total air passenger traffic in Q1 2024 increased quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) by 2.7 per cent compared to Q4 2023, with international air passenger traffic increased by 7.9 per cent q-o-q, while domestic air traffic slightly declined by 2.5 per cent q-o-q, Mavcom said.

At the same time, Malaysia recorded 227,365 metric tonnes of cargo movements in Q1 2024, a decrease of 6.3 per cent y-o-y compared to 242,750 metric tonnes during Q1 2023.

Domestic air cargo movements decreased by 30.7 per cent y-o-y, while international air cargo movements increased by 7.2 per cent y-o-y. — Bernama