KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — National men’s squash player, Ng Eain Yow has entered the final of the 2024 German Open after defeating the tournament’s first seed Joel Makin of Wales in a thrilling 73-minute match in the semi-final in Hamburg, Germany early this morning Malaysia time.

Eain Yow, seeded fourth in the tournament, started well when he won the first and second sets in 13-11 and 11-8.

However, Makin, who is ranked ninth in the world, came back to win the third set 11-6 before Eain Yow sealed the victory with 11-8 in the deciding set.

Eain Yow said keeping his emotions in check was the key to the victory he used to beat Makin, but admitted the campaign is not over until he faces Switzerland’s Dimitri Steinmann in today’s final.

Advertisement

“Against someone like Joel Makin, you can’t over attack to the front and today I was really free and I was hitting a lot of shots to the front myself.

“I can’t get overexcited - at the start of the third I got it wrong and he punished me. I think he was carrying a bit of an injury as well today. He probably wasn’t 100 per cent, but still it lasted 75 minutes that shows how tough he is,” he said in a statement from the Professional Squash Association (PSA) today.

Earlier Steinmann defeated Mohamed Elsherbini of Egypt 11-8, 11-4 and 11-1 in another semi-final match earlier this morning. — Bernama

Advertisement