KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — The final list of 30 players of the national senior men’s hockey squad will be announced tomorrow in preparation for several tournaments this year according to head coach Sarjit Singh.

He said his team has finished screening the names of the best players in its observation to form the new face of Speedy Tigers through the training camp held earlier for that purpose.

The list will be reduced to 18 players for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup (PSAS) from May 4 to 11.

“Basically we have selected the 30 players. Most of them are young players with only three to four senior players.

“All these players are naturally committed to playing for the country and this is the best opportunity for them (to represent the country),” he said.

He said this when met during the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) breaking of fast with the media, yesterday.

Previously, Sarjit called a total of 46 players from teams in the Malaysian Hockey League (LHM) to participate in the Speedy Tigers squad selection session that started on March 19, which ended yesterday.

This year’s PSAS tournament will see the national squad emerge as the defending champions to compete alongside Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Korea.

Speedy Tigers will then play in the Nations Cup in Poland which will start from May 31 to June 9. — Bernama