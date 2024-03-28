MIAMI, March 28 — World number three Jannik Sinner will face defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals of the Miami Open — a re-match of last year’s final — after they both enjoyed victories on Wednesday.

Sinner moved into the last four in emphatic style, beating Czech Tomas Machac 6-4, 6-2 before Medvedev overcame a stern test against Chilean Nicolas Jarry before emerging with a 6-2, 7-6 (9/7) win.

Italian Sinner, who won his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open this year, will play in his fourth semi of the season after dealing with lively Machac in 91 minutes.

Sinner broke the opening game serve from the Czech but Machac responded immediately to make it 1-1.

Advertisement

The crowd were on their feet to appreciate some brilliant defensive play from Sinner who eventually took charge of the set, breaking to go 4-3 up and then closing out.

The second set was more straightforward with Sinner breaking in the third game and never looking back.

Despite the comfortable margin of the win, Sinner said Machac deserved praise for his energetic and aggressive performance.

Advertisement

“He has an incredible talent. He is super fast, also physically he is in great shape,” said the world number three.

“I didn’t know exactly what to expect today. The first games I was looking a little bit at what kind of tactics could work or not,” he added.

“I played good, especially in the important moments of the match, which makes it... the scoreboard, you see the score, but it’s sometimes lying. Today was a little bit like that,” said Sinner.

The 22-year-old needs no reminder of the challenge that awaits him though after losing to Medvedev in last year’s final.

Roared on

Medvedev ran away with the first set against Jarry, who was slow out of the blocks.

But the second set was a different story with the Chilean, roared on by heavily Latin American crowd, finding his big serve.

The pair were inseparable, with plenty of entertaining rallies, until the tiebreaker.

Medvedev missed a chance to win the match at 6-5 up when he came to the net for a routine conversion on match point but found the net — prompting a huge roar from the Chilean fans.

A thumping ace from Jarry made it 7-7 but it was followed with a poor effort which flew long and then on the third match point Medvedev wrapped up the win.

“In the first set I feel like I was playing good level, but nothing extra and it was enough to win, so I was happy about it,” said Medvedev.

“Then he managed to play much better. It was tough rallies, tough points, he served better and yeah, it was a matter of a few points on the tiebreak like it is sometimes in tennis,” he said.

The Russian appeared to enjoy the extra spice provided by the Chilean fans in the stadium.

“To be honest I was ready for it and I was expecting worse, when I say worse (I mean) more cheering fans supporting him.

“It was a pretty good atmosphere, you know even many times the referee was saying like players are ready, but I was like I don’t care, it’s actually not too bad, I’ve seen worse,” he said.

Medvedev said he is looking forward to resuming battle with Sinner.

“He’s playing better and better, he’s confident, you even see some matches where you look and maybe he’s in a little bit of trouble, he manages to find solutions and that’s what champions do.

“It’s a great challenge for me to continue improving my game and I’ll try to show my 100 per cent and go for it.

“It’s not gonna be easy if I manage to do it,” he said. — AFP