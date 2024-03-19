KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — One the country’s most decorated bodybuilder who has been winning accolades all over the world for more than two decades, Datuk Syarul Azman Mahen Abdullah, 50, has decided to retire from competitive bodybuilding soon.

Syarul Azman Mahen made his intention clear to the media through a statement requesting the media to attend a press conference where he will be making an announcement about his retirement.

Last December, Mike Mahen as he is popularly known, had expressed his intention to retire from competitions, to make way for back up bodybuilders to come on stage.

Having participated in local and international bodybuilding competitions since the age of 24, Mike Mahen has won almost every title at stake, including six world titles, the last being the 2023 World Bodybuilding and Physic Championships in Wonju, South Korea back in November last year.

Prior to the world title, he captured his sixth Mr Asia title in Nepal (September) and crowned as the Sportsman of the Year at the Sportswriters Association of Malaysia (SAM)-100PLUS Sports Awards 2022 in August. — Bernama

