ROME, March 19 — Serie A club Lazio yesterday announced Croatian coach Igor Tudor will replace Maurizio Sarri with immediate effect.

Sarri stepped down last week after a poor run of form left the Roman club ninth in Italy’s top flight and off the pace for European football.

“Lazio announces that Igor Tudor, starting today, will take on the role of manager of the first team,” the club said in a brief statement.

“Good luck, gaffer!” it added in English on X, posting a photo of the former Croatia defender holding a Lazio scarf.

Advertisement

Tudor, 45, who won two Serie A titles with Juventus as a player, took Marseille to third in Ligue 1 last season but left the long-troubled club “for professional and private reasons”.

Tudor was also previously at Verona, who finished ninth after he took over from sacked Eusebio Di Francesco. — AFP

Advertisement