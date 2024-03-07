ROME, March 7 — Two Brighton & Hove Albion fans were admitted to hospital with minor injuries after being attacked in Rome yesterday ahead of their team’s Europa League last 16 first-leg tie with AS Roma, the Premier League club said.

Local media reported that the two fans were stabbed and robbed.

“Two supporters were attacked as they left a bar last night and hospitalised with minor wounds. Thankfully, it’s not serious,” a Brighton spokesperson said today.

Advertisement

“They’ve since been discharged and the club, English police liaisons and British Consulate have been in touch with them to provide help and support. We would reiterate the advice we’ve given fans ahead of the match.”

Brighton advised travelling fans to use designated shuttle buses for safety reasons.

“Italian police advise it is better to avoid flags and colours in the city,” Brighton said in a statement last week.

Advertisement

Liverpool fans faced violence in Rome in April and there were clashes between Roma and Red Star Belgrade fans in February 2023.

The second leg between Brighton and Roma is scheduled to take place on March 14 on England’s south coast. — Reuters