KUALA TERENGGANU, March 7 — Asia’s number one cycling team, Terengganu Cycling Team (TSG) received a timely boost from the Terengganu Incorporated (Trg Inc) through a RM2 million sponsorship.

TSG’s Chief Executive Officer Che Ku Mohd Izmuddib Che Ku Mahmood said the RM2 million contribution in cash and kind by Trg Inc saw TSG’s overall sponsorship amount increase to RM11 million for this season.

“We are very thankful to Trg Inc for their continuous support and contribution to the TSG team this season. The sponsorship is very meaningful to the team because expenses incurred for competing in Europe, Africa and Asia is very high. Furthermore, the depreciation of the ringgit has also increased the overall cost involved,” he said at the signing of the sponsorship deal between Trg Inc and TSG, here today.

Che Ku Mohd Izhamuddin said TSG are expected to compete in at least 42 local and international competitions to retain the status of the number one team in Asia as well as improve the standings in the international rating.

Meanwhile, Trg Inc Group Chief Executive Officer Burhanuddin Hilmi Mohamed @ Harun said Trg Inc had decided to continue sponsoring TSG after considering the team’s excellent results and performances at the international stage.

For the 2023 season, TSG emerged as the UCI Asia Tour champion for the third consecutive year and the Best Continental Team globally, securing the 29th position out of 215 teams. — Bernama

