KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — National track cyclist Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri created a sensation by ending a 12-year gold drought in the women’s keirin event for Malaysia at the 2024 Asian Track Cycling Championships (ACC) in New Delhi, India yesterday.

The 20-year-old rider mustered a powerful performance to overcome China’s Tong Mengqi who took silver while another Malaysian cyclist, Anis Amira Rosidi, secured the bronze medal in the competition held at the Indira Gandhi Velodrome.

Nurul Izzah’s success on the fifth day of the championship saw her adding more medals to her collection after winning bronze in the women’s sprint event on Friday and silver in the women’s team sprint alongside Anis Amira and Nurul Aliana Syafika Azizan on Wednesday.

The last time Malaysia won gold in the women’s keirin was at the 2012 edition at the Cheras Velodrome, here, through Fatehah Mustapa. — Bernama

