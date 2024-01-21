LONDON, Jan 21 — Joel Piroe scored a stoppage-time penalty as Leeds edged past Preston 2-1 today to close on the Championship top two.

Daniel Farke’s side needed all three points to keep pace with Southampton, who set a club record 21-game unbeaten run on Saturday with victory at Swansea to go second.

Ipswich can retake second spot if they avoid defeat to Leicester in a top-of-the-table clash tomorrow.

But Leeds ensured they closed to within four points of both Saints and Ipswich with a third consecutive win.

Preston won when the two sides met last month and got off to the perfect start at Elland Road when Will Keane opened the scoring after just two minutes.

Dan James quickly levelled for Leeds when he headed in Junior Firpo’s cross.

But Leeds then laboured to make their dominance count.

Georginio Rutter hit the crossbar and Patrick Bamford was guilty of wasting a number of chances.

Piroe was introduced 14 minutes from time to add some extra firepower and the Dutch striker showed the composure necessary when his chance came.

Ryan Ledson was harshly penalised for handball inside his own box three minutes into injury time and Piroe slotted home resulting penalty. — AFP