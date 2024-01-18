MEXICO CITY, Jan 18 — Mexico has abandoned its bid to host the 2036 Olympics, more than half a century after first staging the Summer Games, a senior official said.

“We had a talk with the International Olympic Committee and we saw that the competition is very tough,” Mexican Olympic Committee head Maria Jose Alcala told reporters on Tuesday.

Mexico was considering a bid to host the Youth Olympic Games instead, she said.

Alcala and then foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard had announced in October 2022 that Mexico hoped to host the 2036 Olympics.

It would have been the second time that the Latin American nation would host the Summer Games.

The 1968 Olympics were held in Mexico City, at an altitude of 2,240 meters (7,350 feet) above sea level.

India, Indonesia, Poland and Turkey are among the other countries that hope to host the 2036 Olympics. — AFP

