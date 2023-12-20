PARIS, Dec 20 — The governing bodies of football in Spain and Mexico will publish the conversations between VAR officials and referees from January with the aim of making decisions more “transparent”, as controversy surrounding the technology rumbles on.

La Liga and the Spanish football federation (RFEF) announced Tuesday that they will “start publishing the images and audio of the conversations between the on-field referee and the VAR officials following a VAR review and the use of the pitchside monitor”.

“(The recordings) will be released exclusively through the official media channels and only after the end of the matchday,” added the RFEF in a statement published on its website.

The project will come into force in the top two divisions from January 12 and prior to that will feature in the semi-finals and final of the Spanish Super Cup, starting January 10.

Advertisement

“This initiative marks a new level of collaboration and joint work between the RFEF and the CTA (referee committee) and La Liga, with the aim of making refereeing in professional football and the competitions themselves more transparent.”

The Mexican football federation (FMF) also announced Tuesday a similar move in order to boost transparency regarding officiating.

The idea is that VAR be “capable of harmonising decision criteria and therefore reducing recurring controversies” regarding its use, said FMF president Juan Carlos Rodriguez. — AFP

Advertisement