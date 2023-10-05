HANGZHOU, Oct 5 — The national archery camp can finally breathe a sigh of relief for clinching a medal at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games after winning bronze in the men’s team compound event at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre today.

The medal was contributed by the trio of Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki, Alang Ariff Aqil Muhammad Ghaz and Mohamad Syafiq Md Ariffin, who beat Taiwan’s Chang Cheng-Wei, Chen Chieh-Lun and Yang Cheng-Jui 228-208 in the bronze medal match.

That meant Malaysia repeated the achievement of Mohd Juwaidi, Alang Ariff and Lee Kin Lip in the 2018 edition in Jakarta-Palembang, Indonesia.

In the semi-finals, Mohd Juwaidi, Alang Ariff and Mohamad Syafiq lost 230-232 to South Korea’s Joo Jaehoon, Yang Jaewon and Kim Jongho.

The South Korean trio took the silver after losing 230-235 to Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma and Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar of India in the final. — Bernama