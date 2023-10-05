HANGZHOU, Oct 5 ― National top men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia’s chase for his maiden Asian Games medal remains elusive as he was eliminated in the quarter-finals today.

The world number 16, went down against HS Prannoy of India 16-21, 23-21, 20-22 at the Binjiang Gymnasium here, today.

Zii Jia advanced to the quarter-finals after beating Thailand’s reigning world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn 10-21, 21-19, 21-6 in the third round yesterday, while Prannoy ousted Dmitriy Panarin of Kazakhstan 21-12, 21-13.

In the semi-finals, Prannoy set to face the winner between Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia and home favourite Li Shi Feng, who was part of China’s men’s team event gold medalist.

It was another Asiad heartbreak for the 25-year-old Zii Jia, after having been eliminated in the round of 16 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games. ― Bernama