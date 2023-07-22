BUDAPEST, Hungary, July 22 ― Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff today said he and Lewis Hamilton had “emotionally” reached agreement on a new contract to keep him with the team beyond this season.

Speaking after the seven-time champion had beaten Max Verstappen to top the times in final practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Wolff said it was not yet signed but was “done”.

“We haven’t signed it, but emotionally we’ve done it,” he told Sky Sports F1 in response to a question from presenter Martin Brundle.

His answer is expected to draw to a close months of speculation over the future of Hamilton who has been linked with a possible future move to Ferrari.

He gave no details about the duration of the agreement with Hamilton who has won six of his seven titles with Mercedes since joining them in 2013.

Wolff also explained that Mercedes had made several changes to the set-up of their cars overnight allowing Hamilton to progress from 16th in second practice when he described his car as “at its worst” to top the times. ― AFP