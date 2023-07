BUDAPEST, July 22 ― Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton took a record-extending 104th pole position of his Formula One career at the Hungarian Grand Prix today.

The 38-year-old Briton pipped Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen by just 0.003 of a second for what was also a record ninth pole at the same circuit.

It was Hamilton’s first pole position since Saudi Arabia in December 2021. ― Reuters