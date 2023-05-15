PHNOM PENH, May 15 — The national women’s hockey squad, which has already confirmed its place in the finals, ended the round-robin with an unbeaten record after thrashing Indonesia 6-0 in the last game that took place at the Morodok Techo National Stadium hockey field here.

Mohd Nasihin Nubli Ibrahim’s squad began fiercely when they took a 2-0 lead within the first 10 minutes as Nurmaizatul Hanim Syafi Shiek Fuad scored a field goal in the second minute before Nuramirah Shakirah Zulkifli completed a penalty stroke in the ninth minute.

Malaysia looked at ease, oozing with confidence when Khairunnisa Ayuni Mohd Sharuddin scored the third goal through a penalty corner in the 36th minute and Nuramirah Shakirah made it 4-0 after completing a penalty corner in the 50th minute.

The national team nicknamed the Malaysian Tigress, did not stop there, as they added two rapid-fire goals through Nur Afiqah Syahzani Azhar’s penalty stroke and Khairunnisa Ayuni’s penalty corner in the 55th minute.

Malaysia will take on Thailand in the finals tomorrow.

After four games, Malaysia sit in the top position with 12 points followed by Thailand (six points), Singapore (five points) Indonesia and Cambodia (two points each).

“For the finals tomorrow, the strategy of both teams is well known, but we will plan something else and do our best.

“I really hope the players will give their all in the final action tomorrow because it is the most awaited match,” said Mohd Nasihin after the match here.

For the record, the national women’s hockey team won gold in the 2017 edition, while the sport was not contested in the biennial games in the 2019 and 2021 editions.

Meanwhile, Thailand, who had also confirmed their place in the finals earlier, lost 0-1 to Singapore in their last round-robin match here. — Bernama