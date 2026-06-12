KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Pro-Net has officially unveiled the third variant for Proton’s e.MAS 7 family at the ongoing KL International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026.

Called the Premium Plus, the new addition has several important upgrades that deliver greater range and additional comfort for the front occupants.

Proton e.MAS 7 Premium Plus: What’s new?

From the outside, the e.MAS 7 Premium Plus looks no different from the Premium variant that has already been in the market for the past few years.

In fact, the Premium Plus version continues to carry the same 19-inch Goodyear EfficientGrip Performance SUV tyres that were on the Premium variant, and there is no badge on the car to separate it from other variants.

A reclinable front passenger seat with an extendable leg rest is among the Premium Plus variant's standout upgrades. — SoyaCincau pic

The easiest way to identify the e.MAS 7 Premium Plus is by looking at the front passenger seat, which comes with a leg rest that can be reclined up to 50° and the seat also has a memory function.

At the same time, you can also spot the massage options available for both driver and front passenger, in the Seat section of the car settings.

The e.MAS 7 Premium Plus introduces massage functions for both front occupants, accessible through the vehicle's central touchscreen. — SoyaCincau pic

Another major “Plus” feature that this variant carries is a larger 68.39kWh battery, which allows the e.MAS 7 Premium Plus to deliver a WLTP-rated range of up to 450km.

As a comparison, the range of e.MAS 7 Premium and Prime are 410km and 345km, respectively.

Not to forget, the Premium Plus also has a slightly faster DC charging speed of 115kW.

This is slightly higher than Premium (100kW) and Prime (80kW) although the 30 to 80 per cent DC charging time for Premium Plus is still 20 minutes, just like the two lower-end variants.

The Proton e.MAS 7 Premium Plus offers a WLTP-rated driving range of up to 450km thanks to its larger 68.39kWh battery pack. — SoyaCincau pic

As for AC charging, Premium Plus still comes with an 11kW 3-phase module, although due to its larger battery, the AC charging time is slightly longer at 6.7 hours, which is around 30 minutes more than the Premium variant.

Proton e.MAS 7 is now available from as low as RM97,000

When it comes to pricing, the Proton e.MAS 7 can be obtained with an on-the-road (OTR) starting price of RM125,800 — not including insurance. In true Pro-Net fashion, there is a launch rebate of RM7,000, which helped reduce the price further to RM118,800.

Apart from a discreet Premium Plus designation, the latest e.MAS 7 variant remains visually similar to the existing Premium model. — SoyaCincau pic

Interestingly enough, the RM7,000 rebate is also applicable to new customers of e.MAS 7 Premium and Prime.

This has reduced the pricing much lower than the one announced in January when the locally assembled (CKD) e.MAS 7 was introduced to the market:

2026 Proton e.MAS 7 Premium: RM112,800 (January: RM115,800)

2026 Proton e.MAS 7 Prime: RM96,800 (RM99,800)

Similar to the two previous variants, the e.MAS 7 Premium Plus is available in Platinum Silver, Turquoise Green, Slate Grey, Quartz Rose, Lithium White, and Obsidian Black. Indigo Blue remains the default interior colour, although those who opt for Turquoise Green or Quartz Rose can have their e.MAS 7 Premium Plus with Alabaster White interior. — SoyaCincau