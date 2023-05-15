PHNOM PENH, May 15 — Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen announced today to provide free admission to the famed Angkor Archaeological Park for all South-east Asian (SEA) Games athletes, coaches, and sports delegates, said Xinhua.

Cambodia is hosting the 32nd SEA Games for the first time in 64 years from May 5 to May 17, with the 60,000-seat Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh being the centrepiece venue for official opening and closing ceremonies as well as tournaments.

The biennial multi-sport event has brought together a total of 10,890 athletes, coaches and delegates from 11 Southeast Asian countries.

“After their tournaments, if they want to visit Angkor Park, we will give them free tickets,” Hun Sen said in a speech during a graduation ceremony of more than 3,000 university students in Phnom Penh.

Located in northwest Siem Reap province, the 401-square-km Angkor Archaeological Park, inscribed on the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) in 1992, is the most popular tourist destination in Cambodia. — Bernama-Xinhua