KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Malaysia’s challenge in the Australian Open badminton competition ended after the country’s last two representatives, namely men’s singles Justin Hoh and women’s doubles Low Zi Yu-Noraqilah Maisarah Ramdan, were eliminated in the quarter-finals in Sydney today.

In the Super 500 tournament held at Olympic Boulevard, the 22-year-old player was forced to concede when he lost to Indonesian player Moh Zaki Ubaidillah 7-21, 13-21 in a 38-minute battle.

The result saw Moh Zaki advanced to the semi-finals against Chinese player Dong Tian Yao.

Meanwhile, Zi Yu-Noraqilah Maisarah also suffered the same fate when they lost to Indonesian pair Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma-Meilysa Trias Puspitasari 13-21, 17-21.

The seventh seeded pair of the tournament will face Taiwanese pair Hsu Yin Hui-Lin Jhih Yun in the semi-finals. — Bernama