PHNOM PENH, May 15 — National women’s cricket squad managed to defend their bronze medal in Twenty20 (T20) after they pipped neighbours, Singapore, by eight wickets here, today.

In the bronze medal match held in AZ Group Cricket Oval, Malaysia, who lost the toss and were forced to field, scored 54 runs in 9.1 overs while Singapore hit 51 runs in 20 overs.

This was Malaysia’s second bronze in a row here after they got past Cambodia by 10 wickets in 50-overs, last Friday.

Meanwhile, Thailand defended the gold medal as they blew Indonesia away by 40 runs in the final.

The national women’s squad will have a shot to deliver ‘hatrick’ for bronze when they face the host again, this time for T10 contest, tomorrow.

In 2017 edition in Kuala Lumpur, the national women’s cricket squad claimed their maiden bronze in the SEA Games after beating SIngapore by eight wickets. — Bernama