WASHINGTON, April 23 — US gymnastics star Simone Biles and NFL Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens announced their marriage yesterday with photos of their special day posted on social media.

It’s a happy ending for Biles, the 2016 Rio Olympic all-around champion and a five-time world all-around champion, and Owens, who signed for the Texans in 2019.

The couple announced their engagement in February of last year and among the pictures posted was one with them in front of a minister.

“I do (heart emoji) officially owens (heart emoji),” Biles posted on her Instagram account, on which her name is now Simone Biles Owens.

Owens was among those to reply, saying, “Wifey got a great ring to it” and “First day of forever.”

Owens, 27, posted photos with the caption: “My person, forever,” while Biles, 26, replied, “I love you husband”.

Biles won four Olympic gold medals in all at Rio, also taking team, vault and floor exercise titles plus a balance beam bronze.

She entered the Tokyo Olympics as a heavy favourite but withdrew from most of her events over mental health and safety concerns, saying she was struggling with a loss of air balance awareness.

Biles took a silver medal in team and a bronze in balance beam at Tokyo.

She won 25 world championships medals, 19 of them gold, and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Joe Biden last year. — AFP