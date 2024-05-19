PENAMPANG, May 19 — Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, Datuk Ewon Benedick, emphasised that true patriotism should be demonstrated through tangible contributions to the nation’s progress, particularly in economic spheres, rather than mere expressions of emotion.

Ewon, who is also the Penampang Member of Parliament, stressed that active involvement in economic endeavours, such as entrepreneurship and co-operative participation, signifies a profound sense of patriotism aimed at elevating the country’s economic stature.

He highlighted that the government has established entrepreneurial development policies, along with various schemes and initiatives designed to assist citizens in realising such aspirations to foster national growth.

Advertisement

“By meeting the set requirements and using services from relevant agencies, people can help boost economic activities, which can increase export figures through their entrepreneurial contributions.

“When they actively participate in economic activities, citizens can significantly contribute to the country’s economy by creating jobs, attracting investments, and supporting local communities, leading to further development,” he stated.

He was speaking to reporters after the inauguration of the Sabah-level 2024 Merdeka Month Expression programme at the International Technology and Commercial Centre shopping mall, which was organised by the Ministry of Communications.

Advertisement

Also present at the event were, Sabah Information Department director, Jainisah Mohd Noor and Sabah Broadcasting Department director, Salmah Hashim.

Ewon highlighted that the programme aimed to foster awareness and nurture unity and patriotism among the nation’s populace.

“I encourage everyone to unite to cultivate a deep love for our nation as we celebrate Merdeka Day and Malaysia Day. Let’s also embrace the Rukun Negara as the cornerstone of our patriotism and affection for our country,” he emphasised.

He added that fostering unity, harmony, and tolerance among ethnicities is also crucial for steering the nation towards a brighter future. — Bernama