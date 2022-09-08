KC City will now face Uzbek club, PFC Sogdiana, who narrowly won over Hong Kong side Eastern Long Lions, 1-0, in another semi-final action. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Malaysia Cup 2021 champions, Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC, made history last night when they beat Indian club, ATK Mohun Bagan 3-1, to qualify for their maiden AFC Cup Inter-Zonal final.

The semi-final action which took place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata, India, saw the Indian club dominate the first half by launching a series of attacks against KL City FC, but failed to score.

Import player Paulo Josue stunned the home side in the 60th minute with a superb strike from outside the penalty box to give the City Boys the lead.

A goal from close range by Fardin Ali in the 90th minute equalised for ATK Mohun Bagan, but their joy was short-lived as Fakrul Aiman Sidid's header from a free kick taken by Josue, put Bojan Hodak’s men back in front in the second minute of stoppage time.

Colombian import, Romel Morales then confirmed KL City FC’s spot in the final next month by scoring the third goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

They will now face Uzbek club, PFC Sogdiana, who narrowly won over Hong Kong side Eastern Long Lions, 1-0, in another semi-final action. — Bernama