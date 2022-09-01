Nick Kyrgios reacts during his US Open first round match against Thanasi Kokkinakis in New York August 30, 2022. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 1 — Nick Kyrgios claimed fans were smoking marijuana at the US Open on Wednesday as he was attempting to reach the third round.

The controversial Australian made the allegation midway through the second set of his clash against France’s Benjamin Bonzi on Louis Armstrong Court.

“If it was food smells, I wouldn’t be complaining,” Kyrgios told umpire Jaume Campistol.

“It’s marijuana. When an athlete has asthma, it’s obviously not ideal.” Campistol responded by making a plea to the spectators.

“As a courtesy to the players, please refrain from smoking around the court,” he said.

Kyrgios is no stranger to getting upset with Grand Slam crowds.

In July’s Wimbledon final, he demanded a fan be ejected from Centre Court at the All England Club after consuming “700 drinks” and being “drunk out of her mind.” The woman who was the target of the Australian’s anger said she intended to sue over the “baseless and reckless allegations”. — AFP