KUCHING, Aug 24 — Forty-two-year-old defender Rames Lai Ban Huat emerged as the hero for Kuching City FC in their 1-0 win over Selangor 2 in a Premier League match at the State Stadium here tonight.

But even he must have been surprised when his cross in the 25th minute sailed straight into the Selangor 2 net.

Playing in front of more than 100 spectators, the early goal fired up coach Irfan Bakti Abu Salim’s men as they went in search of more goals on their home ground, but to no avail.

The win sees Kuching City remain in fourth spot in the 10-team standings with 30 points while Selangor 2 stay in eighth position with 13 points from 16 matches.

Terengganu FC II also have 30 points but are third on goal difference.

Kelantan FC continue to lead the way with 36 points from 16 matches while Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II are second on 33 points, but with a game in hand. — Bernama