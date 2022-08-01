National silat champion Mohd Al Jufferi Jamari celebrates his win in the Class F Putera category at the 2022 World Pencak Silat Championship, Melaka July 31, 2022. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Aug 1 — National silat champion Mohd Al Jufferi Jamari won his fourth world championship title when he won the gold medal in the Class F Putera category at the 2022 World Pencak Silat Championship last night.

Mohd Al Jufferi beat Indonesian Iqbal Chandra Pratama 35-21 in an intensely fought final, witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri and over 1,200 local fans at Arena 1 of the Melaka International Trade Centre.

His win means that the target of seven gold medals set for the championship has been achieved.

Meanwhile, national women’s silat exponent Siti Rahmah Mohamed Nasir’s dreams of winning the title in the Class F Puteri category were stopped by Vietnamese Quang Thi Thu Nghia, who beat her 35-60 in the final.

The next edition of the World Silat Pencak Championship will be held in Indonesia in 2024. — Bernama