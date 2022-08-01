BIRMINGHAM, Aug 1 — National table tennis ace Ho Ying feels like she’s still in dreamland after helping Malaysia end an eight-year wait when they edged Wales 3-2 in the women’s team semi-finals at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games here today.

Ho Ying, who clinched the winning point by downing Charlotte Carey 7-11, 11-9, 10-12, 11-7, 11-8 at the National Exhibition Centre, also revealed that coach Beh Lee Wei shed tears of joy when they confirmed their place in the final against Singapore tomorrow.

The last time the Malaysian women made the final was in 2014 in Glasgow, Scotland, where they lost 3-0 to Singapore.

“I did not expect to win and reach the final at all. We, as a team, are very happy as we are assured of a medal no matter what happens tomorrow,” she told Bernama after the match.

Singapore made the final after beating Australia 3-0 in the other semi-final.

Ho Ying explained that their stunning 3-2 quarter-final win over defending champions India had clearly boosted her confidence, especially when it came to handling the pressure of being the one tasked with clinching the winning point when the score was tied at 2-2 against Wales.

As for tomorrow’s final, the 27-year-old Ho Ying, who won the women’s doubles bronze medal with Karen Lyne in the 2018 edition in Gold Coast Australia, admitted that there was still a big gulf between the national players and the Singapore paddlers.

“I dare not say we will win the gold because Singapore have China-born players but I hope to do my best for my country tomorrow,” said Ho Ying.

Meanwhile, a proud Lee Wei admitted that her success in guiding the women’s team to the final is a huge achievement, especially after being part of the team that delivered the silver medal at Glasgow 2014.

She hopes that her players would be able to maintain their excellent form so that they can spring a surprise on Singapore and make history by bagging the country’s first table tennis gold medal at the quadriennial Games. — Bernama