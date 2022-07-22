Morrison scored four goals in 36 matches for the Rams last season, when they were relegated to League One, the third tier of English football. — Picture via Facebook

WASHINGTON, July 22 — Jamaican international midfielder Ravel Morrison, who played for Wayne Rooney at Derby County, has followed the former England star to DC United, the Major League Soccer team said Thursday.

Rooney, Manchester United’s record goalscorer, became manager of DC United last week but awaits final paperwork before taking over the US capital side where he once played.

Rooney left DC United as a player in 2019 before becoming a player-coach at English Championship side Derby, where he was Morrison’s manager last season.

Morrison scored four goals in 36 matches for the Rams last season, when they were relegated to League One, the third tier of English football.

Morrison, who played for England’s youth team before representing Jamaica, signed on a free transfer through 2023.

“Wayne worked closely with Ravel during his time as manager of Derby County,” DC United soccer operations president Dave Kasper said.

“Ravel is an incredible talent and his ability to create and score goals is impressive. He has played at the highest levels during his career and his vision, creativity and ability on the ball will be a huge asset for us.” Morrison, 29, began his career with Manchester United before being signed by West Ham in 2012 and was loaned to Championship sides Birmingham City, Queens Park Rangers, and Cardiff City.

He later had stints with Italy’s Lazio, Atlas Guadalajara of Mexico, Sweden’s Ostersunds, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United back in England, Dutch side ADO Den Haag and Derby. — AFP