The 21-year-old leaves Real Madrid after several loan spells, including last season when he played for Spanish side Mallorca. — Reuters pic

MADRID, July 20 — Real Sociedad have signed Japan forward Takefusa Kubo on a five-year contract from Real Madrid, the La Liga clubs announced on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old leaves Real Madrid after several loan spells, including last season when he played for Spanish side Mallorca.

Kubo has played 18 games for Japan, scoring one goal.

“Our club wishes to thank the player for his hard work and dedication during his time at Real Madrid,” the club said in a statement.

Real Sociedad finished sixth in La Liga last season and qualified for the Europa League. — Reuters