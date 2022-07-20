Rangers present new signing Ben Davies to the crowd before the match against West Ham United at the Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow July 19, 2022. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 20 — Rangers have signed English defender Ben Davies from Liverpool on a four-year contract, the Scottish Premiership club announced on Tuesday, with the centre back leaving Anfield having not made an appearance for the club.

The official fee was not disclosed, but British media reported it was £4 million (RM21.4 million).

Davies joined Liverpool in 2021 from Preston North End when the club were suffering a defensive crisis with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez spending lengthy spells out injured and midfielder Fabinho drafted in as a makeshift centre back.

Davies signed for an initial fee of £500,000, British media reported at the time.

He played no official game for the Premier League club and went out on loan last season to Sheffield United.

“He is a strong defender with great qualities and will further add to our options in that area,” Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said.

Rangers, Scottish Premiership champions in 2020-21, finished second behind Celtic last season and also lost the Europa League final to German side Eintracht Frankfurt. — Reuters